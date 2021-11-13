Auctus (AUC) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0945 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $21,964.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.90 or 0.00367787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00052514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00223627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 56,998,805 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the exchanges listed above.

