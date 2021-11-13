Auctus (AUC) Price Hits $0.0726 on Exchanges

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 21.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000114 BTC on major exchanges. Auctus has a market capitalization of $4.14 million and $17,212.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 6.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Auctus alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.04 or 0.00357644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052776 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00225368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Auctus

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 56,982,980 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.