AudioEye’s (AEYE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on AudioEye from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on AudioEye from $32.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

AEYE opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $99.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.01. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 68.17% and a negative net margin of 51.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AudioEye news, insider David Moradi acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $116,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AudioEye by 1,486.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AudioEye by 20.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in AudioEye in the first quarter worth about $422,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

