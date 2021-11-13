Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.65

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.52. Aurcana Silver shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 432,854 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.50.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

