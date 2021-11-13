Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $330.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $329.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $296.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $246.86 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

