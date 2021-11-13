Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.43) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVDL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th.

AVDL stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $648.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,565,000. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 153,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

