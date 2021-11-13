Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.45). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.09. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.49.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 161.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 98,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 549,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the second quarter. Knott David M now owns 304,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.63% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.