Aventus Utility Token Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (AVT)

Aventus Utility Token (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last week, Aventus Utility Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Aventus Utility Token has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $180,305.00 worth of Aventus Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus Utility Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00000974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00221378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086156 BTC.

Aventus Utility Token Profile

Aventus Utility Token (CRYPTO:AVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus Utility Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @AventusNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Aventus is a layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs, and speed to Ethereum transactions. The Aventus Network (AvN) let businesses build on top of the Ethereum network with Aventus’ second-layer protocol. With the AvN, applications can easily work with any other promising blockchain tech, cross-chain, by plugging into the Polkadot ecosystem, building on Substrate. Benefits of AventusScale The Aventus Network (AvN) can theoretically scale to 2,000 transactions per second. Price The average transaction cost on the Aventus Network will begin at just $0.01 (paid in AVT) and decrease over time. Speed The AvN will process a token transfer within 0.13 seconds. Enterprise Grade The AvN will onboard a minimum of 8.5 million client transactions that have been active in private test networks throughout the past year. Key Use CasesFinancial Assets Supply Chains Rewards and Loyalty Live Entertainment Data Integrity Decentralised Applications “

Aventus Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

