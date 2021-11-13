Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,712 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.33% of Aviat Networks worth $15,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 18.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Shares of AVNW opened at $32.24 on Friday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $360.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $73.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AVNW has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

In other Aviat Networks news, VP Bryan Tucker sold 5,755 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $189,569.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.