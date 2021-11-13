AXA SA (EPA:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AXA SA (EPA:CS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.79 ($31.51).

Several research firms have issued reports on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($26.20) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($33.06) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CS opened at €25.78 ($30.33) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.20. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

