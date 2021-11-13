Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post sales of $190.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.30 million and the lowest is $190.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $735.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $745.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $242,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,664 shares of company stock worth $2,173,593 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,442,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,186,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 108,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

ACLS opened at $61.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.50.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.