Axe One Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,636.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Axe has a total market cap of $199,805.78 and approximately $49,636.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axe has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0380 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.21 or 0.00530150 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000870 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

