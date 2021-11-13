Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AX opened at $59.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $61.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.84%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.