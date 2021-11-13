Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.63) Per Share

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.63) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.92). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXSM. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.65.

AXSM stock opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $19.38 and a 1 year high of $87.24. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

