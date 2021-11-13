B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 599,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,195,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 367,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after buying an additional 88,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $160.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.