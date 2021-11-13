B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $3.85 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 616.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HES opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

