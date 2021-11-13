B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,786 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.7% during the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Chevron by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,290,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after buying an additional 928,464 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.03 and a fifty-two week high of $116.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $220.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,972,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,401 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,366 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

