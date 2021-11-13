B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,018,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 391.1% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 110,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,321,000 after purchasing an additional 87,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.77. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

