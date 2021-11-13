B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $5.50 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54,357 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 20,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99. General Electric has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.59.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

