B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 22,176 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,176 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 102.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $106.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.87. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on FMC from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

