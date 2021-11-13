B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 92,337 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned 0.12% of Valvoline worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,322,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,223,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,097,000 after buying an additional 246,732 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 110,274.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 34,185 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VVV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Valvoline stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $36.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

