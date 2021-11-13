B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,154 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EA. Motco increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.86. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

