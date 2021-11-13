B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 12,511 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,511 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $251,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth $62,851,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

