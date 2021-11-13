B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 1,314 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 67.0% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 111.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 253,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $126,422,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $716.90.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,116 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,586. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $691.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $659.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.24, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

