B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Sells 4,679 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,679 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Target were worth $5,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

Shares of TGT opened at $260.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.53 and a 200 day moving average of $241.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.66%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

