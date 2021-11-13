B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,594 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

FANG opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.95. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $117.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

