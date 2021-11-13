Badger DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.15 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $325.84 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $31.68 or 0.00048973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00227355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00088048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.