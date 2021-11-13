Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $168.33 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Balancer has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $168.33 million and approximately $25.53 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Balancer coin can now be bought for about $24.24 or 0.00037701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.31 or 0.00222889 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011143 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

