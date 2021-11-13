bAlpha (BALPHA) Trading Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for approximately $43.03 or 0.00067714 BTC on major exchanges. bAlpha has a market cap of $774,475.50 and $198,817.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bAlpha has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00052410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00225090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00011202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00087342 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

