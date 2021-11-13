Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 245.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

EPAY stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 577.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $57,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $39,702.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,836 shares of company stock worth $926,031 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

