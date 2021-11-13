Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 58.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 308,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

PLXS opened at $92.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $72.46 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,535 shares of company stock valued at $969,549 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

