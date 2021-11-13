Band Protocol (BAND) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.57 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $8.91 or 0.00013741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $313.59 million and approximately $42.57 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.67 or 0.00223081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00086014 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (BAND) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.