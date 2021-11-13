Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 16,125 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 930,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,125 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 5.61% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $36,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.70. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

