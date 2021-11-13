Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 52,862 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 52,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.00% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $40,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Shares of APAM opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.78.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.48%.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.