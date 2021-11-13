Bank of America Corp DE Buys 135,166 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 832,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,166 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.62% of Perrigo worth $38,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Perrigo by 2.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 39.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.98. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -37.35%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

