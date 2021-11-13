Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,620 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA worth $35,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 325.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FMS opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $43.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

