Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,231 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.62% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $39,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $19.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

