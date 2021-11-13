Bank of America Corp DE Has $36.63 Million Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of Bio-Techne worth $36,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $84,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $504.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $294.81 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.98 and its 200 day moving average is $468.50.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $16,263,508. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

