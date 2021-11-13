Bank of America Corp DE Sells 74,817 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.56% of Ziff Davis worth $37,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ziff Davis by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis stock opened at $128.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.73. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.31 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ZD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.50.

In related news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

