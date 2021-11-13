Bao Finance (BAO) Trading Up 11.4% This Week

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. Bao Finance has a market cap of $12.32 million and $1.35 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78547865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00074023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00097619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,655.76 or 0.07191674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,512.72 or 0.99651627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

