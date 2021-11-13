Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Position Raised by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 131.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,379 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 268.0% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Barclays by 64.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Barclays by 84.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 86.2% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 240.00 to 250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

