BASIC Hits One Day Volume of $8.21 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. BASIC has a market cap of $72.52 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,254,167 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

