Bata Price Reaches $0.0259 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 70.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 79.4% against the US dollar. Bata has a market cap of $131,095.27 and approximately $18.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00397202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.