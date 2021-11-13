BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.18.

LLY opened at $259.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.