BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 562 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,723,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,510,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $458.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $425.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $415.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $432.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $466.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.91.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

