Beam (BEAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.69 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, Beam has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $73.34 million and approximately $7.69 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00014714 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 197.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 101,175,600 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

