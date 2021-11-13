Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Rempart Asset Management Inc.

Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 3.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $1,318,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,464 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $244.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.18. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 48.47%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

