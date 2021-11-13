Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,038,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 69,803 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.36% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $252,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $244.00 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The stock has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.34 and a 200 day moving average of $247.18.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

