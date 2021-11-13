Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $16,624.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.39 or 0.00002152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.68 or 0.00221896 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00086329 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 4,755,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,728,037 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

