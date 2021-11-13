Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) versus Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Critical Review

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Coupang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43% Coupang N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Betterware de Mexico and Coupang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coupang 0 4 3 0 2.43

Betterware de Mexico currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.81%. Coupang has a consensus target price of $45.86, indicating a potential upside of 72.52%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Coupang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Betterware de Mexico shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Coupang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Coupang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.78 $15.87 million $2.26 11.46 Coupang $11.97 billion 3.85 -$474.89 million N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coupang.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Coupang on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

